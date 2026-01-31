Ankita Raina delivers commanding performance on day 1 of Mumbai Open WTA 125K qualifier

Mumbai: Indian veteran Ankita Raina delivered a solid performance, defeating Akanksha Nitture in straight sets on Day 1 of the 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series at Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA). The winners on that day also included Kristina Sidorova, Anastasia Kulikova, Zuzanna Pawlikowska, Misaki Matsuda, Nicole Fossa Huergo, Peangtarn Plipuech, and Yasmine Kabbaj.

The day’s events kicked off with Russia’s rising star, Kristina Sidorova, defeating 26-year-old Zeel Desai 6-2, 6-0 to move into the next qualifying round. The 19-year-old played assertively throughout, with her cross-court shots preventing Zeel Desai from finding any rhythm.

Meanwhile, on Court 1, Finland’s Anastasia Kulikova comfortably defeated Naoko Eto, winning both sets 6-0. The hard-court expert effectively used her serve, achieving an impressive 90% first-serve win rate.

15-year-old local talent Parthsarthi Aru Mundhe delivered an energetic performance in her Qualifier against third seed Zuzzana Pawlikowska. She narrowly won the first set, but the Polish right-hander found her rhythm as the match went on and comfortably took the next two sets, resulting in a 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 defeat.

Fifth seed Matsuda Misaki competed against India's Saumya Vig and delivered a precise performance, winning 6-0, 6-1. The 27-year-old effectively dominated the baseline throughout the match, choosing opportune moments to move to the net and disrupt Saumya’s rhythm.

Argentinian right-hander Nicole Fossa Huergo easily defeated Hiroko Kuwata with straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. She moved closer to qualifying for the Main Draw with a commanding performance that allowed her to dictate the match's tempo from start to finish.

Thai right-hander Peangtarn Plipuech defeated the fourth seed Yaroslava Bartashevich in a close match that finished 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. The 33-year-old veteran moved one step closer to qualifying for the Main Draw.

Yasmine Kabbaj, the second seed, won against Sonal Patil on Centre Court with a straight-sets victory of 6-0, 6-2.

Indian veteran Ankita Raina was in top form as she defeated Maharashtra's Akanksha Nitture in straight sets. The score of 6-2, 6-1 reflected the action, with Raina effectively using her cross-court shots and tennis IQ.



