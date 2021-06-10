Djokovic sets up semis clash with Nadal in French Open

Paris: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who set up a clash with Rafael Nadal after his win over Matteo Berrettini, said he was under pressure throughout the quarter-final that he won in fourth set to enter a Grand Slam singles semi-final for the 40th time.

"This match had it all: falls, crowd, break. It was a lot of intensity. I just felt under tension the entire time," Djokovic said after the end of the match."It was just super, super stressful to constantly be under pressure on my service games, because his service games were quite smooth with the big serve.

The reaction in the end was just me liberating that tension that was building up for the entire match," added the world No. 1.

The Serb tennis star said he is happy with the kind of tennis he is playing. "The quality and the level of tennis that I have been playing in the last three, four weeks on clay - Rome, Belgrade and here -- is giving me good sensations and feelings ahead of that match. I am confident.

I believe I can win, otherwise I would not be here. Let us have a great battle," added Djokovic and called the semi-final clash with Nadal as the biggest challenge that anyone can face on a tennis court.