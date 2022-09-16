Djokovic's tribute to Federer: From our family to yours, we wish you much joy; Serena, Nadal also react

Novak Djokovic has paid an emotional tribute to Roger Federer, who is set to retire from professional tennis later this month.

Federer shook the tennis fraternity on Thursday when he announced that the upcoming Laver Cup would be his final ATP event. Having been a part of the professional tennis circuit for over two decades, Federer has competed in over 1,500 matches and has won an incredible 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

The Swiss Master is only one of the three male tennis players to have won 20 or more major trophies. The other two are Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. While Federer was the first man to reach 20 Grand Slam singles titles, Nadal has surpassed the former and now has 22 titles to his name and Djokovic has 21.

Djokovic, who leads 27-23 in the head-to-head against Federer, took to social media to pay his tribute for the latter.

"Roger it's hard to see this day and put into words all that we've shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise. It's an honour to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come.

I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to. From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London," Djokovic wrote in a post on Instagram.

Serena Williams welcomes Roger Federer to the 'retirement club'



Federer's retirement news has come just days after Serena Williams played her final match, which was in the US Open 2022.

Serena also took to social media and welcomed Federer to the "retirement club."

"I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career. I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same.

You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you," wrote Serena on Instagram.

Rafael Nadal: We will share more memories in the future, we know that



Meanwhile, Nadal, who has shared a fine relationship with Federer on and off the field, was among the first athletes to react to the retirement news on Thursday. In what was a heart-warming message for Federer, the Spaniard said that "we will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that."

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It's been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, and your family, and enjoy what's ahead of you. I'll see you in London," Nadal wrote in a Tweet.

Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic will soon be in action in the Laver Cup. The hard-court ATP tournament comprises two teams: Team Europe and Team World. The 'Big Three' will feature in the tournament as teammates in Team Europe, along with Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.



Laver Cup is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23 and the matches will be played at O2 Arena in London.