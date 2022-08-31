Rafael Nadal reacts to accusations of receiving special treatment: 'It's a joke' [Watch]

Rafael Nadal has laughed off the suggestions that he receives special treatment from umpires between points.

Chasing his 23rd Grand Slam title, Nadal survived an early scare as he defeated Australia's wild card entrant Rinky Hijikata 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round at the US Open 2022 on Tuesday.

Seven-time Grand Slam singles winner John McEnroe, who was commentating the match, accused Nadal of not following the 25-second serve clock rule.

In the post-match press conference, a reporter wouldn't let go of the matter and repeatedly asked Nadal about it, while accusing the Spaniard himself about the same thing.

"You have not been following the serve clock rule. And it seems like the umpires are not enforcing the rule either, in your case. So my question is, do you think it leaves some kind of a shadow on your otherwise excellent legacy? It seems like there are different rules for Rafael Nadal than there are for everybody else," the reporter was quoted by Spanish outlet Diario AS, as asking Nadal on Tuesday.

To which, a laughing Nadal replied," I think it's a joke."

"I've gone through a lot of warnings in my tennis career. Never for breaking a racket, never for doing a mess on court. But, yes, for the time clock. I have a problem that I am sweating a lot. When you are playing during these very humid conditions, we have the biggest problem today, that is we don't have the ballboys bringing the towel to you for the last couple of years," added Nadal.

"You have to go to the farthest place of the court to take the towel. The problem for players like me that are sweating that much, you know when you go to pick up the towel, you going to be in trouble with the time. So I am not going very often.

Rafael Nadal on John McEnroe claiming he is not following the 25-second serve clock rule. Classy response 👏 pic.twitter.com/QmsZeCvyOp — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) August 31, 2022

"I don't think I'm receiving a different treatment at all. I don't understand why John (McEnroe) can say that on the TV. But I'm going to have a chat with him later,' the second-seeded player finished, smiling.

Nadal, who is playing in the US Open for the first time since claiming the title in 2019, is going to face Italy's Fabio Fognini in the second round.