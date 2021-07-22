Tokyo Games: 'Feel great physically, mentally,' says Djokovic who begins Golden Slam's quest

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who won Wimbledon earlier this month to clinch his record-equalling 20th Grand Slam, arrived in Tokyo as a part of Team Serbia on Wednesday.



"I feel great physically and mentally. I feel ready to perform at my best. I've had arguably the best Grand Slam season in my sport so far - winning three out of three Grand Slams. I could not have better preparation or better lead-up to an Olympic Games than I've had this year," said Djokovic during Team Serbia's press conference in Tokyo.

Honored to play for my people and my country at the @Olympics! 🙏🏼🙌🏼 Wheels up, see you in Tokyo ✈️🇯🇵🇷🇸 @OKSrbije #TeamSerbia #Idemooo #Tokyo2020



Правац Олимпијада ✈️ Част ми је што сам део Олимпијског тима Србије 🙏🏼🙌🏼 Србија до Токија 💪🏼🇷🇸🇯🇵 #србијадотокија #идемооо pic.twitter.com/izrs0gFAVX — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 20, 2021

Having won at the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year, as well, the Serbian ace player is still on track for the 'Golden Slam' - winning all four majors and Olympic gold in one season – a feat only achieved by Steffi Graf in 1988, so far in the history of the sport. In fact, the term 'Golden Slam' was coined following Steffi's tremendous achievement.



With both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal not participating in the Tokyo Games due to injuries, Djokovic is favourites to claim his maiden Olympic Gold Medal. His best performance in the Games so far has been the Bronze Medal win the 2008 edition in Beijing.

"I'm not in touch with Steffi... but I have the utmost respect and admiration for Steffi.I would like to ask her how she did it," the World No. 1 Djokovic further told the reporters in Tokyo.

Djokovic went on to say that he has the support of all the 86 athletes in the Serbian contingent.

"Of course for me, it's a goal and dream... The champion's mentality that she possesses is definitely something that inspires me. Hopefully, I will be able to use that in my upcoming [event]. When I was thinking about her ultimate achievement that she had... [I thought] there's a slim chance that someone could make it again. But right now it seems more and more realistic for me. Of course, that's one of the goals and dreams.

The feeling is different, obviously, as an individual athlete I represent my country anywhere I go," he said. "But being a part of the Olympic Games, being a part of the team, even though I'm by myself on the tennis court, I still feel the team spirit is there. The support of the teammates and everyone involved in the Serbian team is there, so that gives you wings, so to say, to perform your best and try and reach the biggest heights in your respective sport," added Djokovic.

