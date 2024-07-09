Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic targets centre court fans after win over Holger Rune

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was at his clinical best as he beat Holger Rune in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 6-2) to enter the quarterfinals of Wimbledon but what took the limelight were the centre court crowd.

Djokovic launched a tirade against ‘disrespectful’ fans after a section of the crowd took Rune’s name during the match.

The Serb, in an on-court interview after the match, said while fans were cheering on for Rune, which he could agree, it was also a chance for them to boo.

“To all the fans that have respect and stayed here tonight thank you very much from the bottom of my heart I appreciate it. And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player, in this case me, have a goooooood night,” he said.

He further added: “I know they were cheering for Rune but that’s an excuse to also boo. I’ve been on the Tour for more than 20 years. So trust me, I know all the tricks. I know how it works. It’s fine. It’s fine.”

Djokovic, who has won Wimbledon seven times and is gunning to win his 25th Grand Slam title, said he would rather focus on respectful fans who appreciate the players’ efforts. “I focus on respectful people that have respect that paid the ticket to come and watch tonight and love tennis and appreciate the players and the effort they’re putting in. I’ve played in much more hostile environments. Trust me, you guys, you guys can’t touch me,” he added.

The 37-year-old was at his best right from the start and won the first 12 points to take a grip on the match. Although he let the intensity down a little in the second set, it wasn’t enough for Rune to stage any comeback in the match.

Djojovic will meet Australia’s Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals on Wednesday and said he expects to do a lot of running in that match and is enjoying it at this age. “I’m feeling good. Alex (De Minaur) is one of the quickest if not the quickest player on the Tour. So you know I’m going to have to do a lot of running. But I’m enjoying my running still at 37, so I’m okay,” he concluded.