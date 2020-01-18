World Champion PV Sindhu opens up about Pullela Gopichand and Saina Nehwal

World Champion PV Sindhu clarified that everything is fine between her and India's head badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. At the end of the day, all it matters is to get a medal for the country, said the badminton champion.

There were reports in 2019 that PV Sindhu was separating ways with her coach Pullela Gopichand and the relationship between both of them had started deteriorating. However, the World No.6 badminton player clarified on the reports and said they were incorrect.

"Yes, it is fine. Nothing is wrong. As a player, I have to give my 100 per cent. He is giving his 100 per cent. At the end of the day, we have to get a medal for the country. It was not tough. It is okay. She is just another human being. There is a lot of competition between us. A lot of rivalry between us. At the end of the day, she does her own things and I do my own. Gopi sir might have felt tough in the beginning but later I think he also took it in a sporting way," Sindhu said on her rivalry with Saina Nehwal.

Talking further about Saina Nehwal, Sindhu said, "Both of us have a different style of game. The way he talks to her is different because her thinking might be different and my thinking is comparatively very very different. When we played in Commonwealth, he did not come for any of our matches. He was just standing there. He was just happy that both Indians were playing in the final. As a coach, he is really very happy sitting there. For him, it is a very happy moment when we both are playing. At the end of the day, he is happy if anybody wins. The rivalry should be there. Indian badminton is doing really well. Since this rivalry is there we know there are more girls coming," Sindhu added.