Test cricket’s future and T20 WC expansion set to dominate ICC AGM in Singapore

New Delhi: Discussions on the future of Test cricket and further expansion of the T20 World Cup are set to dominate the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which begins in Singapore on Thursday.

This will also be the first AGM of the ICC under new chairman Jay Shah and CEO Sanjog Gupta. One of the most pressing topics in the AGM will be a discussion on the two-tier system for Test cricket, which has generated mixed views amongst the cricketing community.

Another thing which could be ratified will be the future editions of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final to be hosted in England. Though a decision on ODI World Cup’s expansion may not come, the Men’s T20 World Cup, which has 20 teams in 2024 and for the 2026 edition, could expand to having 24 teams in future editions.

The move to expand T20 WC teams aligns with cricket’s return for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the sport’s growing interest in emerging nations like Italy, who recently qualified for 2026 edition of the tournament to be played in India and Sri Lanka.

Also, a word on financial audit for the USA leg of 2024 T20 World Cup may come from the working committee led by deputy director Imran Khawaja. The making of pop-up Nassau County International stadium, which hosted eight matches, including the big-ticket India-Pakistan clash, got criticism for its drop-in pitches and taking excessive money than its usual allocation.

The USA leg of T20 World Cup costs is being cited as a big factor in former CEO Geoff Allardice’s resignation earlier this year, as well as many ICC executives leaving their jobs. There’s also the influential Chief Executives’ Committee election, with three spots up for grabs to be won by the administrators from the Associate Nations.

The AGM may also discuss the future of USA Cricket Board after its administration were put on notice at last year’s ICC annual conference due to severe governance issues. Meanwhile, ICC may get new members in Zambia, who are poised to regain Associate member status after a 2019 suspension, and East Timor, who may get the governing body’s membership for the first time.



