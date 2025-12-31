TG Gold Cup East Zone League: One loss, one win for TCA Peddapalli on Day 4

TCA Peddapalli District endured a mixed outing on Day 4 of the Telangana Gold Cup 2025-26 East Zone League preliminaries at the Kakatiya University Grounds, Warangal, by losing a close contest before bouncing back with a commanding win later in the day. In the first match, TCA Bhadradri edged past TCA Peddapalli by three runs. Bhadradri posted 139 all out in 18.3 overs, with Aryan (36), Ritwik (32) and K Jeevan (31) contributing, while Lodhi Nikhil claimed 4/27. Peddapalli were bowled out for 136 in 14.3 overs despite Ajay’s 47 and Vishnu’s 28, with K Jeevan taking 4/21 to earn the Player of the Match award.

In the second match, Peddapalli dominated TCA Suryapet, bowling them out for 92 in 16.4 overs with Satya Teja picking up 3/18. Chasing a modest target, Peddapalli cruised to 93/1 in just six overs, powered by S Aravind’s 44 and Vishnu’s 23, to seal a nine-wicket win. Satya Teja was named Player of the Match.

Brief Scores:

TCA Bhadradri Score: 139/10 in 18.3 Overs (Aryan 36, Ritwik 32, K Jeevan 31, Lodhi Nikhil 4/27) beat TCA Peddapalli Score :136/10 in 14.3 Overs (Ajay 47,Vishnu 28, K Jeevan 4/21) by 3 runs.

TCA Suryapet Score: 92/10 in 16.4 Overs(Praveen Kumar 26, Satya Teja 3/18) lost to TCA Peddapalli Score: 93/1 in 6 Overs (S Aravind 44, Vishnu 23) by 9 wickets.