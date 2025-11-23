TG swimmer Sakshi bags 2 gold at Masters Nationals on Day 2

Hyderabad: Day 2 of the 21st Masters National Swimming Championship at Gachibowli Stadium saw Telangana’s swimmers deliver outstanding performances, with former national medalist Sakshi Yadav emerging as one of the standout performers.

Representing the 30–34 age category, Sakshi clinched two gold medals — one in the 50m freestyle and another as part of the women’s 4x50m medley relay team. Her strong show highlighted Telangana’s growing presence at the Masters level.

Telangana swimmers made a clean sweep in the women’s 4x50 medley relay, securing both gold and silver. The gold-medal quartet — Sakshi Yadav, Swetha, K. Srinija and T. Navneetha — clocked 4:31.65, while the silver went to Afira Khanam, M. Hema Sri, J. Bhavani and G. Manasa with 4:35.21, showcasing the state’s dominance in the event.

The day also featured impressive performances from senior swimmers across the country. In the 50m freestyle, veterans like Bakula Patel (80+)of Gujarat, Seetha Rao (75–79) of Karnataka and Vidya Singh (70–74) of Tamil Nadu topped their categories. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur and Kerala swimmers recorded strong finishes across various age groups, reflecting the high level of competition.

Breaststroke events witnessed spirited battles, with participants ranging from their mid-20s to over 80 years. Notable winners included Amalapurapu Venkata Subbalakshmi (80+), Kalindi Cholkar (75–79) and P. Prasanna Kumari (65–69). Telangana’s Dr. Gayathri Inkollu secured a silver in the 75–79 category.

Among men, SSCB’s Akash Powar dominated the 100m breaststroke (30–34), finishing in 1:12.52.