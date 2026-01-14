TG U-17 football team leaves for Panipat for School Nationals

The Telangana Under-17 football team left for Panipat, Haryana, to take part in the 69th School National Football Championship 2025-26, organised by the School Games Federation of India. The championship will be held from January 12 to 16, 2026, and will feature strong teams from across the country.

Placed in Group E, Telangana will compete against Manipur, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Karnataka, making the group a challenging one. The team is confident of putting up a spirited performance and aiming for a place in the knockout stages.

The squad will be guided by Chief Coach Boda Lingya, with Rafi Sayeed as Manager and B. Janak Singh as HOD.

The players selected for the championship are Sanjeet Kandulna, Arul Justin Joseph, Syed Zaid Uddin, U Ajay, Konkali Prasanth, Gadugu Vamshi Krishna, Chapala Pramesh, Kavali Lokesh Naidu, Kolishelmi Sai, Doma Akshay Rathan, Mohammed Azain Sayeed, Barkam Sai Charan, Chinthalacheru Vu Teju, Beeravelly Yashwanth Sanjaya Ram, Kanda Benindra Bharath, Mohammad Akif Zaid, Shaik Rahil Varshi and Mohammed Arhaan Sayeed.

The Telangana contingent hopes that this exposure will enhance the players’ skills and confidence while bringing laurels to the state at the national level.