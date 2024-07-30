Thaer Krouma signs contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai : Syrian defender Thaer Krouma has signed a contract extension with Mumbai City, which will keep him with the Islanders until the summer of 2025.

Krouma had initially joined Mumbai City late in January 2024 on a short-term contract that had lasted until the end of the 2023/24 season. Since his arrival, Krouma had become a key player for the Islanders, strengthening the team with his crucial play and contributions. In his short time in the Indian Super League (ISL), the experienced defender played 13 games, making eight interceptions, 48 recoveries, and six blocks.

The 34-year-old Syrian was instrumental in Mumbai City's successful 2023/24 season, culminating in their ISL Cup victory over Mohun Bagan SG with a 3-1 win in the final.

"I am thrilled to extend my stay with Mumbai City for another year. What began as an exciting challenge has turned into a truly enjoyable experience, playing in the light blue jersey. The team has shown immense trust in me, and as we strive for more success this year, I am committed to giving my all for the club. Mumbai City is one of the top teams in India, and we should always be competing for titles," Krouma said in a statement.

Krouma was also a key part of Syria’s impressive run at the 2024 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. The Syrian team conceded only two goals throughout the tournament before losing to Iran in a penalty shootout in the Round of 16.



Throughout his career, the versatile Krouma, who can also play in defensive midfield, has primarily played in his home country of Syria and the top-flight divisions of Iraq, Lebanon, and Bahrain.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said: "Krouma is a solid and formidable defender who brings creativity to our game, fitting seamlessly into our system. Last season, he proved incredibly reliable, and I am delighted to have him in the squad for the upcoming season. His experience at the highest level is invaluable, making him a key part of our setup. I wish him the best for the season ahead."