The Esports Club® Launches INR 10 Lakh TEC Pro League for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege

Bangalore: The Esports Club, a Bangalore based esports tournament platform today announced its latest esports event, the WD Black TEC Pro League for TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX® SIEGE the acclaimed team-based tactical shooter from publisher Ubisoft. The WD Black TEC Pro League is open to gamers and teams from India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka and will begin in October, running every month till the end of February, with a total prize pool of INR 10 Lakhs.

The WD Black TEC Pro League for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege is supported by Western Digital under WD Black, ACT Fibernet and publisher Ubisoft. The total prize pool of INR 10 Lakhs is split between 5 seasons featuring INR 2L each season along with a WD Blue NVME SSD from Western Digital for the top MVP in each division.



The event represents a landmark moment for The Esports Club in the sub continent. With an increasing number of international opportunities for South Asian players through Ubisoft's Esports events including the Rainbow Six® Siege World Cup in 2021, the WD Black TEC Pro League provides an ideal opportunity and competitive regional platform for teams to compete and hone their skills as they prepare for the international stage.



Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder & Head of Business Development, The Esports Club, said, "We've always felt strongly about Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege and we're happy to have played a part in helping consolidate the esports ecosystem in the region. With the introduction of the TEC Pro League we want to further support Rainbow Six esports in the region through a larger prize pool and help acclimatize teams to a high stakes competitive environment they're going to see on the international stage over the next year."



Jaganathan Chelliah, Director Marketing India, Western Digital- "We, at Western Digital, are deeply focused and connected with the gaming community. Our innovative WD BLACK portfolio is built ground up for gamers and offers them lightning-fast speed. We are excited to work with The Esports Club on the TEC Pro League and to provide gamers with an amazing opportunity to kick start their esports careers. "



Khalid Wani- Director Sales India, Western Digital "At Western Digital, we're always looking at new and engaging ways to connect with our customers through events and various other activities. Esports is one of the most exciting spaces to be a part of, and we're happy to help promote the best talent in the region along the way".



Mansoor Ahmed, Director of Esports, The Esports Club, said, "We were thrilled with the success of our first league for Rainbow Six Siege, and are now looking at helping create a much needed competitive base to help our Indian talent prepare for and thrive on the international stage like the Rainbow Six Major & Rainbow Six Siege World Cup in 2021"



After an initial qualifying phase the top 24 teams from India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka will be divided into 3 Divisions. Each season will last three weeks with each division competing for its own independent prize pool. In addition to the prize money, the top MVP from each division will also receive a brand new WD Blue NVME SSD from Western Digital. At the end of every season the top three teams from each division will get promoted into the next division with the bottom three teams in each division being relegated. The bottom three teams in Division 3 are eliminated from the league at the end of the season and a new open qualifier will allow three new teams to enter the league through division 3 each season.



Interested gamers can sign up for the event via The Esports Club Website

