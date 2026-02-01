‘Thinking what we’ll do after final…’ says PWL CEO Akhil Gupta on the ever-increasing excitement of league

Noida: Pro Wrestling League CEO Akhil Gupta thanked the fans for their continued support and mentioned that PWL members are already in a mix and thinking about how to stay engaged after this edition ends on Sunday.

The latest season of PWL marked a new chapter for Indian wrestling, as the league returned after a six-year hiatus. Fans eagerly stormed the stadium to watch the exciting matches, and PWL Chairman Dayaan Farooqi mentioned that the organizers have achieved something beyond imagination and expectations, boosting the enthusiasm among fans.

“I am already thinking about what we will do after the final, because it feels as though nothing will be left once it is over. The excitement has been building day by day. Even during the semifinals, the stadium is almost full, so the final will witness an even more enjoyable and energetic turnout. There are also a few surprises planned, some surprise celebrity appearances and a few unique elements, so I am certain everyone will thoroughly enjoy it,” Akhil Gupta told IANS, speaking on the excitement around the league and the upcoming final.

When asked which players have impressed him the most and are likely to win medals for the country in global events like the Asian Games and the LA Olympics 2028, Gupta said, “From the current pool of PWL players, Nisha Dahiya, Harshita Mor, and Manisha stand out. Their energy is remarkable. I have always said, and as famously stated in the film Dangal, ‘Are our daughters any less than sons?’ I believe women’s power has truly emerged and made its presence felt. You will also notice that when women compete, the cheering and enthusiasm are even greater.”

Gupta noted that the rise of female wrestlers as favourites, who have received more praise than their male counterparts, has been a major highlight of this tournament. He also expressed enthusiasm for greater female participation in future seasons, citing the example of Tiigers of Mumbai Dangal wrestler Saarika, who took up the sport after watching the tournament on TV and is now a participant.

“One of the key highlights of this tournament is that women’s power has been dominating the narrative. I am grateful for all the support and media coverage we are receiving. When our girls progress, the nation progresses with them. I am looking forward to seeing greater participation from women, especially after witnessing the turnout this season. Take Mumbai’s Saarika as an example—she began her journey after watching the PWL. Today, she is competing in the same tournament she once watched, which stands as a strong testament to the league’s impact. If this collective support continues, our journey will be long and successful,” he added.