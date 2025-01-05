Tottenham Hotspur sign GK Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague on a seven-year contract for a reported 12.5 million pounds. The 21-year-old will wear the number 31 shirt.

The North-London club was forced to sign a goalkeeper after first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who has an ankle injury, is not expected to be available until next month.

Vicario’s deputy Fraser Forster missed Saturday’s Premier League match at home to Newcastle United because of illness, forcing head coach Ange Postecoglou to hand a league debut to third choice ’keeper Brandon Austin.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Antonin Kinsky from SK Slavia Prague, subject to international clearance and work permit. The 21-year-old goalkeeper has agreed to a deal that will run until 2031 and will wear the number 31 shirt,” read the statement by the club.

Born and raised in Prague, Czech Republic, Antonin began his footballing journey locally with FC Tempo Prague, Bohemians Prague 1905 and FK Dukla Prague, making his senior debut with the latter in July, 2020. He signed for Slavia Prague in July 2021, and joined up with the Sesivani’s B team, where the shot-stopper made nine appearances in his debut aseason.

Antonin Kinsky has signed a contract that will run until 2031. For the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, he headed out on loan to MFK Vyskov, featuring 13 times. Antonin returned for a second loan spell ahead of the following season, taking his tally to 47 appearances across all competitions for the Czech side.

He joined FK Pardubice in July 2023, on a season-long loan, making his Czech First League (Chance Liga) debut in the same month. Antonin featured 18 times across the campaign.

Returning to Slavia Prague in 2024/25, he has made 29 appearances this season across fixtures in the Czech First League (Chance Liga), UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League qualifiers and has kept 14 clean sheets.

Featuring for the Czech Republic’s youth teams from Under-15 to Under-21 level, Antonin earned his first senior call-ups ahead of the 2024 October and November UEFA Nations League fixtures.