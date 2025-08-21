Trevor Manuel named chair of 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup organising committee

Johannesburg: Former South African cabinet minister Trevor Manuel has been appointed chair of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) board for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, announced Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday.

The 15-member LOC board will oversee preparations for the marquee tournament, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The LOC will be responsible for planning and rolling out the tournament, which is also the first men’s ODI World Cup to be held in the southern African region since 2003.

Along with Manuel as chair, the board comprises two provincial presidents, a CSA board member, seven independent directors, two representatives nominated by the South African sports ministry, and three CSA executives, including its chief executive, Pholetsi Moseki.

"I've done many different things in my life. Sports administration is not one of them. Trying to do this late in my life is not easy for me. We have seven independent non-executive directors, two of whom served on the LOC for 2010, very good legal people, strong financial people, and representatives of the minister and the presidency."

"We must make that commitment to South Africa, to sport, to the durability of the exercise. This is a nation-building exercise," said Manuel in a press conference in Johannesburg.

CSA added that with fellow host venue countries Zimbabwe and Namibia, it is now focusing its full attention on delivering a bold and unifying event across the host cities, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London, and Paarl, where 44 matches will be hosted.

“24 years have passed since the last ICC CWC tournament took place on African soil. This makes the 2027 CWC a sought-after opportunity to create a unique platform for attracting new fans while engaging existing fans through digital innovation, connecting with the African continent, and the world,” said Rihan Richards, CSA President.

The rest of the 10 matches of the competition will be hosted in Zimbabwe and Namibia. “CSA’s vision is to stage a global, inspiring event which will reflect the face of South Africa—diverse, inclusive, and united. The tournament will be vibrantly different in its style and atmosphere, and its experiences.”

“It will provide players, fans, and partners with the most unique, unforgettable experience. CSA offers its full support to the appointed LOCB and is confident in their ability to successfully deliver on the mandate set, ensuring a seamless and impactful event,” said Pearl Maphoshe, CSA Board Chairperson.

2027 World Cup LOC: Trevor Manuel, Independent Chair

Johannes Adams, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Yunus Bobat, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Vuyani Jarana, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Herman Bosman, Independent Non-Executive Director

Nomfanelo Magwentshu, Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Independent Non-Executive Director

Ravi Naidoo, Independent Non-Executive Director

Advocate Karrisha Pillay SC, Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr. Stavros Nicolaou, Independent Non-Executive Director

Advocate Philip October, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Unathi Matthew Tshotwana, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Ex Officio

Pholetsi Moseki CSA CEO

Refentse Shinners, CSA Public Affairs Executive

Tjaart van der Walt, CSA COO



