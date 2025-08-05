Live
- Amazon Restructures Wondery Studio, Lays Off 110 Employees
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 05 August, 2025
- Philippines president accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, to hold talks with PM Modi
- PM Modi felicitated at NDA meet over Operation Sindoor
- Massive wildfire in central California threatens homes, injures 3 people as it burns out of control
- Heavy rains cause severe floodings in Adoni of Kurnool
- Guard-less goods train derailed in Dhanbad on Jul 31, poses threat to passenger trains: Union
- Hoardings, banners with ‘Antim Johar’ message put up in Ranchi to pay tributes to Shibu Soren
- 59 phones recovered in Kodumur
- Heavy Rains Forecast Across Telangana and Rayalaseema
U22 Asian Boxing C’ships: India assured of six more medals
Bangkok: Two women boxers and four male pugilists progressed to the semifinals to assure India of six more medals at the U22 Asian Boxing Championships here on Monday. Priya (women’s 60kg), Paranjal Yadav (women’s 70kg), Harsh (men’s 60kg), Neeraj (men’s 75kg), Rockey Chaudhary (men’s 85kg) and Ishan Kataria (men’s 90+kg) are the six boxers who sealed their semifinals berth with comfortable victories in their respective bouts. Priya started India’s march with a unanimous 5:0 verdict against Sarii Kokufu of Japan and Harsha also dominated Mongolia’s Munkh-Erdene Erdenebold to win by an identical score line. Paranjal became the third boxer to assure India a medal in the morning session after a tough battle against Mengge Zhang of China. The bout swung both ways with the two boxers adopting an aggressive approach with the Indian prevailing 3:2 in a split decision. The U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships, which are being held simultaneously, provides India’s rising stars a platform to showcase their skills and determination against some of Asia’s toughest opponents.