UAE’s Basil Hameed handed one demerit point for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Dubai: UAE all-rounder Basil Hameed has been handed one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during his side’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match against the Netherlands held at the ICC Academy Oval 1 ground on Sunday.

Basil was found guilty of violating Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “use of an audible obscenity during an international match.”

The incident took place in the ninth over of the Netherlands’ innings, when Basil let out an audible obscenity in frustration after a catch was put down off his bowling. This was Basil’s first offence in a 24-month period, and the demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record.

“Basil admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Phil Whitticase of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Akbar Ali and Virender Sharma, and reserve umpire Shiju Sam laid the charge,” the ICC said in its statement on Monday.

Under ICC regulations, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

When a player accumulates four or more demerit points within 24 months, they are converted into suspension points, resulting in a ban. Two suspension points amount to a ban from one Test, two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the player.

Demerit points remain on a player’s or player support personnel’s disciplinary record for 24 months from the date they are imposed, after which they are removed. Coming to the match, the UAE managed to make 244/8, which the Netherlands chased down with 37 balls remaining and three wickets in hand.

The UAE will next take on Oman at the ICC Academy Oval 1 on Thursday, before facing the Netherlands again at the same venue on Saturday. Both matches will start at 9:30 am local time.



