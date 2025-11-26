Urvil Patel 31-Ball Century: Gujarat Beat Services Easily in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Gujarat captain Urvil Patel hit a blistering 31-ball century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Hyderabad.

He powered Gujarat’s chase with 199 off 37 balls*, after Services scored 182 for nine.

Urvil and Aarya Desai added 174 runs for the first wicket, giving Gujarat an easy win.

Urvil, retained by CSK, holds the joint second-fastest T20 century and topped last season’s six-hitting charts.

He went unsold in the 2025 IPL auction but was later picked as a replacement player.