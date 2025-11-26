  1. Home
Urvil Patel 31-Ball Century: Gujarat Beat Services Easily in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

  26 Nov 2025
Urvil Patel 31-Ball Century: Gujarat Beat Services Easily in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Urvil Patel smashed a 31-ball century and scored 199* as Gujarat chased down 182 against Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Gujarat captain Urvil Patel hit a blistering 31-ball century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Hyderabad.

He powered Gujarat’s chase with 199 off 37 balls*, after Services scored 182 for nine.

Urvil and Aarya Desai added 174 runs for the first wicket, giving Gujarat an easy win.

Urvil, retained by CSK, holds the joint second-fastest T20 century and topped last season’s six-hitting charts.

He went unsold in the 2025 IPL auction but was later picked as a replacement player.

Urvil Patel 31-ball centuryUrvil Patel 199*Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy highlightsGujarat vs Services matchUrvil Patel IPL 2025Urvil Patel CSKfastest T20 centuries IndiaSMAT 2025 scorecardGujarat cricket news

