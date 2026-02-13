USA down France on Day 1 of HPRC Int’l Arena Polo C’ship

Hyderabad: USA defeated France 7-5 in the inaugural math of HPRC International Arena Polo Championship 2026 to make it to the final of the Radha TMT Int’l Arena Polo C’ship.

Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC) announcing the start of the HPRC International Arena Polo Championship 2026, promised a world-class action with participation from India, USA, Germany, France and Luxembourg. The championship will be held in two formats under a Four Nations structure.

Tournament 1, the Radha TMT International Arena Polo Championship (4-Goal), will be staged from February 12 to 15. League matches will see USA take on France on February 12, followed by India versus Germany on February 13. The winners will clash in the final on February 15.

Tournament 2, the Telangana Tourism International Arena Polo Championship (6-Goal), will run from February 16 to 18. USA meet France on February 16, while India face Luxembourg on February 17, with the final scheduled for February 18.

Robin Sanchez, Referee-cum-Umpire and Tournament In-charge, expressed her enthusiasm, saying she is “very much excited to take up the responsibility of officiating the matches and have immense pleasure to be part of a week-long polo championship.”

HPRC President Chaitania R. Kumar said the event is being recognised by the Federation of International Polo (FIP), calling it “a matter of great pride for HPRC.” He added that all polo horses this year are from HPRC, with none brought from Jaipur. Though only five teams are participating compared to eight last year, he noted that opening the gates to the public and adding entertainment will “take the event to the next level.”

Special attractions include the HPRC International Women’s Arena Polo Match and the “Best of the Best” Exhibition Match on February 14, along with tractor stunt shows and laser displays during chukkers. A Show Jumping event will precede the matches on February 13.

On February 15, “Galloping Wheels,” a vintage and supercar show from 11 am to 4 pm (VIP access from 11 am to 1 pm), will showcase classic cars, superbikes and modern supercars. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.