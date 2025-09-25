Live
Usain Bolt to Play Football Match in Mumbai on October 1
Usain Bolt, the world-famous sprinter, will visit India to play an exhibition football match in Mumbai. He will play one half for Mumbai City FC and the other half for Bengaluru FC.
Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt will visit India again for an exhibition football match in Mumbai on October 1. The match is part of a two-day sports festival starting September 30.
Bolt will play one half for Mumbai City FC and the other half for Bengaluru FC. Bollywood celebrities and other famous personalities will also take part.
This is his second visit to India. In 2014, he played an exhibition match with cricketer Yuvraj Singh in Bengaluru and raced him in a 100m dash.
Bolt announced his retirement from competitive athletics in 2017. He holds world records in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay.
