UTT National Para Ranking TT C’hip: TG’s Hitesh Dolwani clinches men’s singles title

Hitesh Dolwani of Telangana delivered a stellar performance to win the Men’s Singles Class 10 title at the UTT 2nd National Para Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2025–26, held from December 2–4 at the Sama Sports Indoor Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Dolwani dominated the quarterfinals with a 3–0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-5) victory over Delhi’s Nitin and continued his strong run by defeating Anuj Gupta 3–1 (11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7) in the semifinals.

In a commanding final display, he overpowered Maharashtra’s Vishwa Tambe 3–0 (13-11, 11-8, 11-7) sealing his championship win with consistent precision and control at crucial points.