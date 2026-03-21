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VBN to host 5K community run at Jalavihar tomorrow

  • Created On:  21 March 2026 12:59 PM IST
VBN to host 5K community run at Jalavihar tomorrow
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Hyderabad: The Vysya Business Network (VBN) will organise the “VBN 5K Run 2026” on Sunday at Jalavihar in Hyderabad, promoting fitness and community bonding under the theme “Run as One Community.”

The initiative aims to bring together business leaders, families and members of the wider community for a morning of health and unity. Participants are scheduled to report from 5.30 a.m., while the run will be flagged off at 6 am.

The event will be attended by several prominent guests, including R V Karnan, Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation; V C Sajjanar, Commissioner of Hyderabad City Police; and T G Bharath, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries and Commerce. Organisers expect strong participation from the business community and residents.

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VBN 5K Run 2026Vysya Business NetworkJalavihar HyderabadCommunity Fitness EventRun As One Community
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