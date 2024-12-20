Virat Kohli Plans to Move to London with Family: Latest Update and Melbourne Airport Incident

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is planning to move to London with Anushka Sharma, and his two children, Vamika and Akaay. Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Yadav shared the news. At present, Kohli is in Australia representing the Indian team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Kohli has spent a lot of his free time in London in recent years. His son Akaay was born there on February 15 earlier this year. While Anushka didn't share many details, Yadav confirmed that the move is expected soon. He added that Kohli is currently focused on spending time with his family when not playing cricket.

After the birth of his son, Kohli returned to India to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He then represented India in the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, before traveling to Sri Lanka for the ODI series. In July, Kohli flew back to London, where he stayed until the home season against Bangladesh began in August.

Virat Kohli recently came across an awkward moment at Melbourne airport when a cameraman attempted to film him and his family. Kohli requested privacy, saying, "You can't film without asking."

The cameraman later clarified it was a misunderstanding and reassured Kohli that they weren't filming. Later, Kohli cooled down after the cameraman gave the explanation and shook his hands with the camera operator.