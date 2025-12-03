Virat Kohli & Ruturaj Gaikwad Shine as India Post 358/5 Against South Africa in First ODI

Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored centuries.

Skipper KL Rahul added 66 runs.

India finished at 358/5 in their innings.

Marco Jansen was the best bowler for South Africa, taking important wickets.

Kohli Shines in First ODI

In the first ODI, Virat Kohli scored 135 runs.

India posted 349 runs with support from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

The batting looked strong, but India’s bowlers faced some challenges due to the dew.

South Africa’s Struggle

South Africa looked a bit shell-shocked in the powerplay as Rohit and Kohli attacked.

After the early overs, their bowlers managed to recover.

The South African top order struggled to score.

However, Marco Jansen and Matthew Breetzke formed a partnership that threatened India’s total.

Playing XI

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

