  1. Home
  2. Sports
Sports

Virat Kohli & Ruturaj Gaikwad Shine as India Post 358/5 Against South Africa in First ODI

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 6:05 PM IST
Star batter Virat Kohli
X

Star batter Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored 135 and Ruturaj Gaikwad also hit a century as India dominated the first ODI against South Africa, finishing at 358/5.

Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored centuries.

Skipper KL Rahul added 66 runs.

India finished at 358/5 in their innings.

Marco Jansen was the best bowler for South Africa, taking important wickets.

Kohli Shines in First ODI

In the first ODI, Virat Kohli scored 135 runs.

India posted 349 runs with support from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

The batting looked strong, but India’s bowlers faced some challenges due to the dew.

South Africa’s Struggle

South Africa looked a bit shell-shocked in the powerplay as Rohit and Kohli attacked.

After the early overs, their bowlers managed to recover.

The South African top order struggled to score.

However, Marco Jansen and Matthew Breetzke formed a partnership that threatened India’s total.

Playing XI

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored centuries.


Skipper KL Rahul added 66 runs.


India finished at 358/5 in their innings.



Marco Jansen was the best bowler for South Africa, taking important wickets.



Kohli Shines in First ODI



In the first ODI, Virat Kohli scored 135 runs.


India posted 349 runs with support from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.


The batting looked strong, but India’s bowlers faced some challenges due to the dew.



South Africa’s Struggle



South Africa looked a bit shell-shocked in the powerplay as Rohit and Kohli attacked.


After the early overs, their bowlers managed to recover.


The South African top order struggled to score.


However, Marco Jansen and Matthew Breetzke formed a partnership that threatened India’s total.



Playing XI



South Africa:


Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi



India:


Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna


Tags

virat kohlisouth africaodi highlightsKL Rahul
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Rs 27.57 crore approved for boosting police infra in Bihar's three districts

Rs 27.57 crore approved for boosting police infra in Bihars three districts

National News

More
Share it
X