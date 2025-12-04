  1. Home
Virat Kohli Scores 53rd ODI Century | Moves Closer to Sachin Tendulkar's Record

  Created On:  4 Dec 2025 12:07 PM IST
Virat Kohli Scores 53rd ODI Century | Moves Closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s Record
Virat Kohli slammed his 53rd ODI century in the 2nd ODI against South Africa.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli scored his second century in two games during the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Raipur.

He made 135 runs in just 90 balls. This was his 53rd ODI century and 84th international century. Kohli is now closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries.

Back-to-Back Centuries

This match marked Kohli’s 11th time scoring consecutive ODI centuries, the most by any player in ODI history.

Impact on ICC Rankings

Kohli is moving closer to regaining the No. 1 ICC ODI batting spot, now 32 points behind Rohit Sharma.

He moved past teammate Shubman Gill to reach fourth place.

On the bowling side, Kuldeep Yadav rose to sixth place in the ODI rankings. T20I all-rounder rankings also changed after the recent tri-series in Pakistan.

Career Comparison

Sachin Tendulkar retired in 2013 with 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI centuries.

Kohli continues to show great consistency in ODIs and is closing in on Tendulkar’s record.

