Virat Kohli Scores 83rd Century, Climbs to Fourth in ICC ODI Rankings

India batting star Virat Kohli is close to reclaiming the No. 1 spot in ODI batting rankings.

Kohli scored 135 runs from 120 balls in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. This was his 83rd international century.

As a result, he rose one spot to fourth in the latest ICC ODI batter rankings with 751 rating points. He is now just 32 points behind teammate Rohit Sharma, who is at the top.

Kohli was previously the No. 1 ODI batter for over three years but lost the top position to Pakistan’s Babar Azam in April 2021.