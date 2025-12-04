  1. Home
  2. Sports
Sports

Virat Kohli Scores 83rd Century, Climbs to Fourth in ICC ODI Rankings

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 3:14 PM IST
Star batter Virat Kohli
X

Star batter Virat Kohli

India star Virat Kohli scored 135 runs against South Africa, marking his 83rd international century.

India batting star Virat Kohli is close to reclaiming the No. 1 spot in ODI batting rankings.

Kohli scored 135 runs from 120 balls in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. This was his 83rd international century.

As a result, he rose one spot to fourth in the latest ICC ODI batter rankings with 751 rating points. He is now just 32 points behind teammate Rohit Sharma, who is at the top.

Kohli was previously the No. 1 ODI batter for over three years but lost the top position to Pakistan’s Babar Azam in April 2021.

Tags

Virat Kohli ODI rankingVirat Kohli 83rd centuryICC ODI rankings 2025Rohit Sharma ODIIndia vs South Africa ODIVirat Kohli latest scoretop ODI batterscricket news IndiaICC cricket rankingsVirat Kohli milestone
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Liquor smuggler arrested in New Delhi, 71 boxes of illicit beer seized

Liquor smuggler arrested in New Delhi, 71 boxes of illicit beer seized

National News

More
Share it
X