Virat Kohli's Grand Farewell: Fans Prepare for Emotional Tribute at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Virat Kohli’s recent announcement of retiring from Test cricket has shocked many. While some fans wished he would’ve played for another couple of years or at least had a farewell Test, his retirement celebrations are set to be a grand affair.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Kohli's home ground in IPL, will host this tribute. Fans have already started planning a special send-off for the cricket legend. After the announcement of the IPL reschedule on May 13, it was confirmed that Kohli’s team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next match on May 17, which is set to take place at Chinnaswamy at 7:30 pm.

Before the match, fans are expected to honor Kohli by wearing white jerseys with his number 18 on the back. This act will likely fill the stadium with Kohli’s chants, giving him a tribute that he deserves.

As of now, Kohli is the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025 with 505 runs. He has played 123 Tests for India, amassing 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. Kohli has been a fixture in Test cricket for 14 years, ever since he debuted in the baggy blue cap.

In the ongoing IPL season, RCB stands second in the points table, with 8 wins from 11 matches. They are on track to qualify for the playoffs, with Patidar team needing one more win from the next three matches to secure their spot, and two wins to possibly finish in the top two.

It’s clear that Kohli’s retirement isn’t just the end of an era; it’s a moment to reflect on his impact on Indian cricket, and fans are ready to show their love for him one final time on the field.



