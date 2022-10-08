Want to raise awareness about the importance of healthcare: Anil Kumble

Bengaluru: Former Indian Test skipper and ace spinner Anil Kumble wants to raise awareness about the importance of healthcare and well-being among employees working in the sports, environment, forest, technology, and allied sectors.

Kumble, who has taken 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets, feels he can solve the healthcare "issues" of Indian employees.

"I have personally witnessed and led fundraisers for this vulnerable workforce, who are usually not full-time employees in the ecosystem. These gig workers or off role employees, be it in the sports, manufacturing, services or technology sector, deserve a professional approach to secure their health and wellness needs," Kumble said after becoming the strategic advisor and investor at Onsurity.

"This is what I liked about Onsurity, who are in a way, democratising access to healthcare benefits through their tech-led platform and B2B associations. Through this collaboration, I am looking forward to raising awareness about the importance of healthcare and wellbeing among employees and their families, which I feel can solve healthcare issues of India's missing middle," he added.

Following his retirement from cricket, Kumble has been involved in coaching roles with Indian Premier League (IPL) teams Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The former India captain had led RCB in the IPL final in 2009.

After becoming the strategic advisor and investor at Onsurity, Kumble aims to promote health and wellness for SME 's and gig workers in the sports, environment, forest, technology and allied sectors. Born in the pandemic year of 2020, Onsurity is the brainchild of Yogesh Agarwal and Kulin Shah who were keen to solve the problem of affordability and accessibility in the health and wellness space.