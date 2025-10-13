  • Menu
Watch: KL Rahul Recovers After Painful Blow in 2nd Test vs West Indies

KL Rahul Breaks 9-Year Drought with Stunning Home Test Century!
KL Rahul Breaks 9-Year Drought with Stunning Home Test Century!

Highlights

KL Rahul continued batting after a painful groin injury during the 2nd Test against West Indies in Delhi. India needs just 58 runs to win on Day 5.

Team India is close to winning the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi.

KL Rahul was injured while batting on Day 4. A swinging ball from Jayden Seales hit him in the groin in the third over. Rahul experienced severe pain. The physio came and treated him. He soon got up and continued batting.

Rahul looked steady. He was on 25 runs from 54 balls by the end of the day. He had scored 38 runs in the first innings.

Chasing a small target of 121 runs, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the second over. At stumps on Day 4, India was 63/1. KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan (30*) were at the crease.

India needs just 58 more runs to win. West Indies need 9 wickets. India’s win looks almost certain and could come in the first session of Day 5.

Match Summary

India 1st innings: 518/5 (declared)

West Indies 1st innings: 248 all out

West Indies 2nd innings: 390 all out

India’s target: 121 runs

India at stumps Day 4: 63/1





