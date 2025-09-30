Watch: Tilak Varma’s Heroic 69 Earns Him a Triumphant Welcome in Hyderabad

India’s star player Tilak Varma rose to the occasion in the Asia Cup finals against Pakistan to help India win its ninth Asia Cup 2025 title.

He scored a brilliant 69 under pressure to snatch the victory from the jaws of defeat. The southpaw reached HyderabadHyderabad on Monday, and fans at the Shamshabad Airport warmly welcomed him.

As he left the airport, excited fans gathered around his car, cheering and chanting his name.