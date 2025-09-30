Live
Watch: Tilak Varma’s Heroic 69 Earns Him a Triumphant Welcome in Hyderabad
Watch Tilak Varma’s match-winning unbeaten 69 runs that helped India secure their ninth Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan.
India’s star player Tilak Varma rose to the occasion in the Asia Cup finals against Pakistan to help India win its ninth Asia Cup 2025 title.
He scored a brilliant 69 under pressure to snatch the victory from the jaws of defeat. The southpaw reached HyderabadHyderabad on Monday, and fans at the Shamshabad Airport warmly welcomed him.
The left-handed batsman scored an amazing unbeaten 69 runs to help India beat Pakistan and win their ninth Asia Cup title.
As he left the airport, excited fans gathered around his car, cheering and chanting his name.
