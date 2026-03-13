‘Watching us perform live inspires juniors to aim higher,’ says Sumit Antil after WPA Grand Prix gold

New Delhi: Watching elite athletes compete live can play a crucial role in motivating the next generation, believes Paralympic champion Sumit Antil, who feels such experiences help young athletes set bigger targets for themselves.

Speaking exclusively to IANS after clinching gold at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix here in New Delhi, Sumit said junior athletes often draw inspiration by watching top competitors perform up close.

The Indian star topped an all-Indian podium in the men’s javelin throw F43/F44/F64 event, with a throw of 69.25 metres to win gold. Highlighting the importance of hosting international competitions in India, Sumit said such events can be a major source of inspiration for emerging athletes.

“It’s very important, especially for junior athletes and the upcoming champions. It works as an inspiration for them. When they see us performing live, they definitely feel inspired and try to work even harder to make the country proud,” Sumit told IANS after his win.

Interestingly, the Paralympic champion believes the inspiration flows both ways, with senior athletes also learning from the dedication of younger competitors.

“Of course. There are some junior athletes who also motivate us because when we see them performing so well at such a young age, we think about how much better they will perform when they reach our age. That makes us work even harder as well,” he said.

Sumit added that watching elite competitions live helps younger athletes set clear targets for themselves.“Junior athletes already work hard, but when they watch us perform live, they get a target — they think that if they can throw this far, they can also win a gold medal. When they watch competitions at a higher level, their targets become even bigger. It helps improve performance and there is a lot to learn from it,” he explained.

The reigning world champion also spoke about the impact of support from the stands, revealing that the cheers during his competition largely came from members of his team.

“It was all my team. Nobody from my family was there, but all the people in the stands cheering for me were members of my team,” he said.

Encouraging people to support athletes whenever possible, Sumit emphasised that crowd energy can make a real difference during competition.

“I can’t say much about those who aren’t receiving support, but I would say that if you can, please come and support and cheer for the athletes. Wherever you are competing, if you can bring people you know to watch, bring them along,” he said.

“It feels really good when people cheer your name, and it also helps improve performance,” he added.

Sumit also reflected on the gradual growth of para sports in India since he began competing in 2017.

“Visibility for sure is less, but gradually awareness among people is increasing. When I started the sport in 2017, compared to then, there have been many changes now — in people’s mindset, in the events, and in the performances of athletes,” he said.

“Nothing can happen overnight. We athletes, are trying our best to perform well and promote para sports as much as we can, and we hope that in the coming time the visibility will increase a lot,” he added.

Later in the mixed zone, the 27-year-old from Sonipat spoke about setting his sights on a historic milestone, the 75m mark, a distance that has never been achieved by a para javelin thrower in the history of the sport.

Sumit currently holds the world record with a personal best of 73.29m, a mark he set during the 2022 Asian Para Games. Since 2023, however, he has frequently come close to that figure, regularly recording throws in the 71m-73m range without surpassing his record.

“It’s been two years since I last threw beyond 73m. I have consistently been around 71m or 72m, and sometimes it makes me sad. So this year, I am aiming for the 75m mark. I honestly don’t know how I’ll achieve it because no athlete has done it before. But I am working on everything that can help me succeed, whether it’s sharpening my technique or increasing my strength and overall fitness,” he said.

Sumit began his competitive season early this year, competing at the Dubai Grand Prix last month, where he secured gold with a throw of 68.26m.

“I have several international tournaments scheduled for this season. I didn't expect to throw 69 metres here. My main focus this year is the Asian Para Games, and I aim to peak right before that event. The next goal is to achieve a strong throw at the Nottwil Grand Prix in May," he noted.



