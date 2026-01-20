'We cannot be pressurised to play in India...,' says Bangladesh govt's sports advisor on T20 WC row

Chittagong: Asif Nazrul, the Sports Advisor for Bangladesh's government, stated on Tuesday that Bangladesh has remained firm in its position and is opposed to travelling to India for their T20 World Cup matches.

Bangladesh are refusing to play their T20 World Cup matches in India, citing security concerns, and have asked the ICC to move their matches to co-hosting nation Sri Lanka, after the BCCI asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release their pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming IPL 2026 amid prevailing political tensions between the two countries.

Nazrul said that Bangladesh will not accept any unreasonable conditions if the International Cricket Council (ICC) imposes them under pressure from India.

"If the International Cricket Council (ICC) bows to pressure from the Indian Cricket Board and tries to impose any illogical condition on us, we will not accept,” Nazrul told reporters on Tuesday.

"In the past there are examples where Pakistan said that they will not travel to India, and ICC changed the venue. We have asked to change the venue on logical grounds, and we cannot be pressurised to play in India by putting illogical pressure," he added.

It has been learnt that the ICC will make a final decision on Bangladesh’s request by January 21. Over the weekend, the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board held a meeting, at which both parties maintained their respective positions.

Bangladesh had also suggested to the ICC that it consider moving its team to Group B, swapping places with Ireland, which plays its group matches in Sri Lanka. The ICC has reportedly assured Ireland that no such move will be made.

The ICC officials are irked by the BCB's stance, as they understand the BCB has assured them there is no security threat to Bangladesh. It has also impressed upon Bangladesh that if they withdraw, then they will nominate a replacement team, with Scotland currently next in line based on rankings.