'We’ll find our strength again': RCB skipper Patidar sends message of hope after tragic June 4 stampede

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL-winning captain Rajat Patidar broke his silence on the deadly stampede that claimed the lives of 11 fans during the team’s maiden IPL title-winning celebration and reaffirmed the sentiment of always standing by their fans.

A few hours after RCB posted Virat Kohli’s first official statement since the incident, skipper Patidar stated the team will find their strength again.

“Every time I walk out for RCB, it’s with passion, and that passion comes from you. From your love, your belief, and your unwavering support. You’ve always stood by us. And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that we stand with you too. You’ve all been in my thoughts and prayers. With all of us holding on to each other, we’ll find our strength again,” read the statement by Patidar, shared via RCB's official social media handle.

Following RCB’s maiden IPL title win, thousands of jubilant fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, where the official celebrations were held. However, the event took a devastating turn as the overcrowded venue led to chaos when fans attempted to forcefully enter the stadium, resulting in a deadly stampede.

RCB recently unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for their new initiative, 'RCB Cares', following the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during the team’s IPL trophy celebrations earlier this year.

As part of the foundation’s long-term vision, RCB announced that it will collaborate closely with the IPL and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to develop stronger crowd management protocols aimed at preventing such incidents in the future.

The franchise had earlier pledged Rs 25 lakh in compensation to each of the families affected by the tragedy. Expanding on that commitment, 'RCB Cares' was introduced as a platform dedicated to "support, empower and elevate our 12th Man Army through meaningful action."

Following the June 4 stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium premises during RCB's victory celebrations, the Karnataka government appointed the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission to investigate the matter. In its report, the commission stated that the stadium's "design and structure" are inherently "unsuitable and unsafe" for mass gatherings.

Earlier, the stampede tragedy was discussed on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly during the recently concluded monsoon session.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while making a statement in the Assembly regarding the stampede tragedy in Bengaluru, maintained that such tragedies have occurred both in India and across the world. He further claimed that no one in the country has ever taken responsibility or tendered resignations in such cases.

Protesting the statement, BJP and JD(S) MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka staged a walkout.

On action taken, CM Siddaramaiah said, "We have suspended five senior police officers. The police had refused permission for the celebrations but did not issue it in writing. RCB and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) posted tweets between 7.01 am and 8 am. The 7.01 am post received 16 lakh views, the 8 am post 4 lakh views, and the 3.10 pm post 7.10 lakh views. Instead of acting, the police allowed the celebrations and did not get the posts deleted. They colluded with the organisers."

"Justice will not be served merely if I apologise. Justice will prevail only when action is initiated. Criminal cases have been lodged against RCB, DNA Entertainment Private Ltd, and KSCA. The case has been handed over to the CID.

"A chargesheet will be submitted after the court’s consent. We have fulfilled our responsibilities. This incident should never have happened. Once again, I express my regrets,” Siddaramaiah had stated.