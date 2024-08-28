West Indies beat South Africa 3-0 to sweep T20 series

West Indies completed a clean 3-0 sweep against South Africa after winning the third and final rain-shortened T20 international by eight wickets in Trinidad.

South Africa won the Test series 1-0 after the first Test was drawn and the visitors triumphed in the second Test by 40 runs at Providence.



In the T20 internationals, West Indies won the first T2oI by seven wickets, the second by 30 runs and the third by eight wickets ensuring a 3-0 sweep in the shortest format of the game.



Nicholas Pooran was the architect of West Indies’ win after the batter scored 35 runs off just 13 balls to take West Indies home.



A rain delay meant the match was reduced to 13 overs a side and South Africa scored 108/4 in 13 overs. The revised target for West Indies, as per the Duckworth Lewis-Stern method was 116 in 13 overs, and they overhauled the target in just 9.2 overs, with Pooran hogging the limelight.



South Africa were 23/0 when the clouds opened up and after a delay that saw the overs being reduced, Tristan Stubbs scored 40 off just 15 balls to help the visitors post a competitive total.



Stubbs hit five fours and three sixes and finished the series with 144 runs at a strike rate of 178.



Pooran returned the favour to South Africa when he scored two fours and four sixes in his knock to help West Indies seal the deal.



This was the second time in as many series that West Indies have registered a clean sweep over South Africa in a T20 series. The West Indies beat South Africa 3-0 just before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. However, South Africa eliminated the West Indies from the T20 World Cup and progressed to the knock-outs stage.

