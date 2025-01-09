We've got quality local & international players in SA20: League commissioner Graeme Smith

New Delhi: As the SA20 season 3 starts on Thursday, League Commissioner and former South Africa cricket captain Graeme Smith shared his thoughts on what sets SA20 apart from the rest of the T20 leagues in the world.

The 2025 season kicks off with an opening match between defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town at the historic St George’s Park.

"I think from the start, being able to attract the six franchises that we have, they're very professional; they're very competitive. We've had quality local players, the best of South Africa, and some outstanding international players that have come now. And this year, for me, I think the squads are looking even stronger, which is exciting going into Season 3. You look across the six squads, and you can see so many match-ups and so many potential great games along the way," said Smith at the Captains' Day press conference.

Smith further highlighted the powerful impact of passionate fans, noting their crucial role in boosting the league's profile and creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

"And then, second to that, are the fans. I think the fans have come out in numbers. Seeing people in the stands having a great time, getting behind their teams, and enjoying the atmosphere. I'll never forget standing in Season 1 and Season 2 in each stadium in the first week and seeing the fan bases and the colours of each team being supported. And I think those are incredible stories that can be built on year on year.

"The feedback we get from global is when people tune into the TV, they see a happy South Africa, summer, filled stadiums, and incredible cricket. So, hopefully, that will continue this year," he added.

The Afghanistan superstar, who captained MI Cape Town during Season 1, but was unfortunately missed last season due to injury, now returned to lead the side this season.

Rashid is an experienced international captain having led Afghanistan in 29 T20I’s. He was instrumental in leading the Afghans to a first-ever ICC T20 World Cup semifinal against the Proteas in Trinidad and Tobago last year.

As MI Cape Town are seeking redemption in Season 3 after missing out on the playoffs in both previous editions, Rashid spoke about being the captain in the SA20 and said, "For me, it was the first time leading a team in a franchise, and it was for me a different experience as well. Lots of things that I have done, you know, I think I would have made a different decision. But you always learn from your mistakes, and it was the first year."

"So, as I said, we had some great games, but at the end, we just didn't control our nerves in the previous time, and we just lost the game in that situation. I feel like, you know, we just get the basics right. We enjoy ourselves, we have fun on the ground, and make sure we play 100 per cent. That's the only way we can get the right results," he said.