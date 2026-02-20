WI brush aside Italy; end group stage unbeaten

Kolkata: Skipper Shai Hope’s second consecutive fifty and a disciplined performance by bowlers powered West Indies to a comfortable 42-run victory over Italy, ensuring that the Caribbeans finished their group stage campaign unbeaten in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Despite a shaky batting performance, the Caribbean pace and spin attack clicked in unison, ensuring a winning momentum heading into the Super Eights from Group C.

Set a target of 166, Italy were bowled out for 123 in 18 overs with Matthew Forde (3/19), Shamar Joseph (4/30) and Gudakesh Motie (2/24) doing the bulk of the damage with the ball for West Indies. Skipper Hope slammed a 46-ball 75 to guide West Indies to 165/6 after Italy opted to field. Hope’s fluent knock with six fours and four sixes held the innings together, but experienced spinners Ben Manenti (2/37) and Crishan Kalugamage (2/25) choked the run flow in the back end to keep the total in check.

On a batting-friendly Eden surface with a lightning outfield, where England’s 202 was nearly chased down by Italy in the previous game, the target looked underwhelming at the innings break. But West Indies’ bowlers got the job done without much hassle. “Four and four is a result, you want in the next stage again. So let’s just take it one day at a time,” said Hope on his team’s unbeaten run in the tournament so far.

Brief scores:

West Indies: 165/6 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 75; Crishan Kalugamage 2/25, Ben Manenti 2/37) beat Italy: 123 all out in 18 overs (Ben Manenti 26, JJ Smuts 24; Matthew Forde 3/19, Shamar Joseph 4/30) by 42 runs.