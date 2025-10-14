Will Rohit, Kohli Play in 2027 ODI World Cup? Here's What Gambhir Said

There is a huge buzz among cricket circles on whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play in the 2027 World Cup. They both have retired from Tests and T20Is, and now they only play ODI cricket. They stopped playing other types of cricket. Some experts think Rohit and Kohli may not be fit or play well in 2027. They might not get a place in the team. Fans are worried.

What Coach Gambhir Said

Coach Gambhir said the World Cup is 2 and a half years away. He said we should focus on now. He said Rohit and Kohli are good players. He hopes they do well in Australia. But he did not say if they will play in the World Cup.

Both want to play in the 2027 World Cup. But their form and fitness are not very good now. They only play ODI cricket. They stopped playing Test cricket because they did not play well.

Team India played well without Rohit and Kohli. They tied the Test series 2-2 with England.

No one knows if Rohit and Kohli will play in 2027. We have to wait and see.