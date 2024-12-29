With unparalleled 15th National title, Hemanth Muddappa cements his place in Indian motorsports

Chennai: Ace Indian rider, Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing, is crowned a triple champion as he triumphed in three classes to bag his 15th National as the fourth and final round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2024 concluded at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) on Sunday.

The Bengaluru speedster, known for his exceptional skills and dominance on the drag-strip, sealed his 13th title, even before stepping on the track, as he garnered an unbeatable lead of 29 points in the 4-stroke 1051 to 1650cc Super Sport class. Today, he achieved an unparalleled milestone by taking part in three more classes and won two of them to claim a triple crown in the 2024 Nationals and for an unprecedented 15 career National titles. He bagged second in the other class.

“Consistent performance is his core character, behind which are the unseen traits of his discipline and dedication to put in hours of hard training throughout the year. And that helped him maintain a top-level performance in the highly-competitive drag racing scene, with regular victories over the years. Muddappa’s career is marked by his brute speed and his impressive ability to adapt and succeed across varied racing classes at different tracks in the country,” said Sharan Pratap, his tuner from Mantra Racing, whose combination has taken the sport by a storm in the last eight years.

"The past eight years have been an incredible journey with my team Mantra Racing and all the amazing mechanics who made this possible. This moment of triumph and celebration belongs to my family, friends, and everyone who supported me through thick and thin. To become the first athlete in Indian motorsports to achieve 15 National titles fills me with immense pride and joy. It feels like being the Neil Armstrong of Indian motorsports – breaking new ground and inspiring others to dream big," said Hemanth Muddappa, who at 34, shows no signs of slowing down.

Aptly nicknamed as ‘LightningR1’, for his brute speed, his feats on the superbike set him apart as the only individual to win 15 FMSCI National titles in any discipline of Indian motorsports. And the gentle giant cemented his name as a true legend in Indian motorsports but vows to continue his passion for speed.