Women’s Asia Cup in China: Salima Tete to lead Indian hockey team

New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday announced the 20-member squad for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held from September 5 to 14 in Hangzhou, China.

The squad, which will be led by Salima Tete, features a balanced mix of youth and experience, with goalkeepers Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam providing depth under the post.

The defence unit will be marshalled by experienced players like Nikki Pradhan and Udita, supported by youngsters Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, and Ishika Chaudhary.

In the midfield, the team boasts strong names such as Neha, captain Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, ensuring both creativity and stability. The forward line includes a blend of seasoned campaigners and rising stars — Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal.

Speaking on the squad, chief coach Harendra Singh said, “We are excited about the squad we have selected for the Women’s Asia Cup in Hangzhou. The group has been training with great intensity, and we have tried to strike the right balance between experienced campaigners and young talent.