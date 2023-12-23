Live
- Air India receives India’s first Airbus A350 aircraft
- Jaishankar condemns defacing of Hindu temple in US, says separatists should not be given space
- ‘Main Atal Hoon’ trailer gets positive response from all around
- Pat Cummins has just an unrelenting energy to be better than yesterday, says Geoff Lawson
- Delhi HC issues directives for swift disposal of cases against MPs, MLAs
- AICF calls urgent General Body meeting to discuss financial health, other issues
- Drone hits merchant vessel off India's coast causing fire
- Bengal to have stricter attendance rules for state-run school teachers
- John Kokken: Every scene with Anupam Kher is going to be memorable for me
- ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ season 3 trailer shows the epic battle between Lord Hanuman, Ravan
Just In
Women’s National Boxing: Saweety Boora, Pooja Rani advance to round-of-16
The reigning world champion Saweety Boora and two-time Asian Championships gold medallist Pooja Rani with contrasting victories on the second day entered the round-of-16 at the 7th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships at the GBU Indoor Stadium.
Greater Noida: The reigning world champion Saweety Boora and two-time Asian Championships gold medallist Pooja Rani with contrasting victories on the second day entered the round-of-16 at the 7th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships at the GBU Indoor Stadium.
While Saweety faced a tough challenge from Alfiya of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) before securing a 4-1 win in the 81kg match, Tokyo Olympian Pooja dominated the proceedings against Renu of Nagaland in 75kg bout as she completed a commanding 5-0 victory.
Besides Saweety and Pooja, the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun (60kg) and Saneh (70kg) were the other boxers from Haryana to clinch victories and enter the Last-16 stage.
Meanwhile, Nupur of RSPB went head to head against Himanshi Antil of Delhi in her 81+kg round-of-16 match. Demonstrating swift and aggressive boxing, Nupur wasted no time in securing the victory in the first round with Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) verdict. Nupur will be up against Monica Sahun of Uttarakhand in the quarter-finals.
The second day also witnessed domination from Uttar Pradesh boxers as four registered convincing wins in their respective matches. While Aprajita Mani (57kg) and Rinky Sharma (63kg) beat Maharashtra’s Aarya Bartakke (5-2) and Tamil Nadu’s V Monisha (5-0) respectively, Rekha (66kg) and Deepika (75k) notched up RSC wins against their respective opponents Pooja Biswas of Telangana and Odisha’s Sunita Jena.
The ongoing prestigious tournament, organised by the Boxing Federation of India, has been witnessing the participation of more than 300 boxers competing in 12 categories. The finals will be played on Wednesday.