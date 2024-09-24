Women's T20 WC: Indian team engaged sports psychologist to focus on mental strength, says Neetu David

Mumbai: Chairperson of Women’s Selection Committee Neetu David said that the Indian team's preparatory camp for the upcoming T20 World Cup involved a sports psychologist to focus on mental strength. India, who last featured in the Women's Asia Cup (played in T20 format), will play two warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa before starting their World Cup campaign in the UAE against New Zealand on October 4.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India lost to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final in July earlier this year. The eight-wicket defeat brought a lot of flak for the team as they missed their eighth Asian title.

"During the Asia Cup 2024 final, we sat together and decided on that. We had a camp dedicated to fitness and fielding. We didn't touch the skill. So in that camp, we involved the psychologist. I am pretty happy with the camp by the end of that," said Neetu in the pre-departure press conference.

"We have selected what is best for our team. As far as bench strength is concerned, we are looking at the 'A' tour as well and we are hoping to have these (A tournaments) in the future as well," she added.

Harmanpreet also echoed Neetu's sentiments and lauded the team's strength pinning that they have the potential to overcome multiple title holders Australia in the mega competition.

"Look their team is good no doubt about that. They also know that India is one of the teams that can go really hard on them. I think that is a really positive sign. We know that whenever we are playing against them, we can beat them any day, any time," the Indian captain said.

"Winning the title for so many years is a great opportunity for us. They know that we are a team that is really good. We just want to play good cricket and be in that frame where we are aware and keep talking about those things that will help us beat them," she added.

In the last edition of the tournament held in South Africa, India lost to eventual champions Australia in the semifinal and failed to reach their second final in the tournament. In the 2020 edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, Australia defeated India by 85 runs at Melbourne Cricket Ground after faltering for 99 while chasing 185.