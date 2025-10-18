Women's World Cup: New Zealand opt to bowl first against Pakistan, Tahuhu comes in for Illing

Colombo: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the Women's World Cup match at R. Premadasa Stadium here on Saturday.

New Zealand made just one change in their playing 11 with Lea Tahuhu coming in for Bree Illing.

"We're going to bowl first today. I think we saw that they pitched it a little up in the England vs Pakistan game. So we're going to have a first crack at that, and especially with the weather that's been around in Colombo probably the last week or so, I think knowing what to chase is sometimes of benefit. Just got to focus on this game," New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said at the toss

"I think, you know, that's been our priority, focusing on this game and making sure that we do the basics really well and fous on the processes. I know it's very cliche, but we know if we start focusing too far ahead, then we can sort of get ahead of ourselves. So looking forward to a really good challenge here against Pakistan."

On the other hand, Pakistan made no changes in their final 11 for the game.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said, "We have good belief in our side, and the way the guys performed, in our bowling and fielding side. I think we still have that belief. Hopefully, they will execute a better plan today and bounce back. Hopefully we will try to win this game. Playing with the same team."

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson.