World Boxing Futures Cup Gunjan, Radhamani, Chandrika wins

  13 March 2026 1:28 PM IST
World Boxing Futures Cup Gunjan, Radhamani, Chandrika wins
Bangkok: Gunjan, Radhamani Longjam and Chandrika Pujari registered victories in their respective bouts as the Indian Youth boxing team recorded a series of strong performances on the fifth day of the World Boxing Futures Cup here on Thursday.

In the morning session, Gunjan (48kg) secured a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Poland. Radhamani Longjam (57kg) delivered a dominant display, defeating her opponent from Ecuador by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the first round.

However, Prachi (60kg) went down 5-0 to a Slovakian rival , while Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg) suffered a 5-0 defeat against a Morocco boxer in the men’s division.

Later in the evening session, Chandrika Pujari (50kg) added another win to India’s tally with a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over the United States pugilist.

