WPL 2025: 'Early wickets put RCB in a hole they couldn't climb out of', opines Anjum Chopra

Bengaluru: Former India skipper Anjum Chopra while analysing Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) performance, pinpointed that the loss of three early wickets cost the defending champions a game against Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2025 match on Thursday.

Facing off in a return fixture after their opening clash, GG exacted the perfect revenge, beating RCB on their home turf. With wickets at regular intervals by the GG bowlers and a captain’s knock from Ashleigh Gardner to finish the chase in style, the side secured a six-wicket win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"Losing wickets early is never ideal, and if you lose more than two wickets in the powerplay while facing over 30-35 dot balls in a 120-ball contest, you’re likely to end up on the losing side. Today was no different. For RCB, the biggest blows were the dismissals of Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry in the powerplay," Anjum said on JioHotstar.

A disciplined bowling effort set the tone early, restricting RCB to 125/7. Gardner struck in her first over, removing the in-form Ellyse Perry. RCB’s woes deepened when Smriti Mandhana fell to Tanuja Kanwar (2-16) in the sixth over, caught by Harleen Deol, as RCB were reeling 26-3 by the end of the powerplay.

Kanika Ahuja (33 off 28) and Raghvi Bist (22 off 19) dug in, rotating strikes and finding odd boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking. But a direct hit from Bharti Fulmali found Raghvi short. Tanjua Kanwar then took a well-judged return catch to send back a well-set Kanika. Kashvee Gautam delivered a pinpoint yorker to clean up Richa Ghosh, ensuring no partnership could take off. The lower order failed to provide a late flourish.

"All credit to the Gujarat Giants’ bowlers. We expected Gujarat to come out stronger, especially after their last game, where they posted over 200 runs but still lost in Vadodara. Certain things play on players’ and captains’ minds. Tonight was one of those days when the three early wickets put RCB in a hole they couldn't climb out of.

"Defending that target required more breakthroughs from their bowlers. Apart from Renuka Singh Thakur, they needed someone from the other end to step up and take wickets, but it didn’t happen," Anjum added.

Chasing 127, Gujarat Giants faced early setbacks as their opening woes continued. Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha fell inside the powerplay, both wickets going to Purple Cap holder Renuka Singh Thakur. But then came Gardner who led from the front with a 31-ball 58 after a fine overall bowling display to keep her side home.

Speaking about Gardner’s impact and the strength of Australian cricketers in the WPL, Anjum said, "Look at the depth of talent with players like Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry. This is why Australia is so dominant. Even when they're under pressure, they find a way to fight back. If it’s not Perry, it’s Gardner. If it’s not Gardner, it’s Phoebe Litchfield. If it’s not Litchfield, it’s Georgia Wareham."

"They might be playing for different teams in tonight’s contest, but they all come from the same winning culture - the nursery that teaches them how to win matches and make life difficult for the opposition. Gardner’s first shot tonight - a crisp cover drive - was brilliant. It’s that kind of confidence and skill that makes Australian players so formidable," she concluded.