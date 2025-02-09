WPL 2025: South African trio Shabnim, Chloe, Nadine hit the ground running ahead of MI season opener

The South African trio of Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk joined their first practice session with Mumbai Indians ahead of the WPL 2025.

Nadine was picked at the WPL auction last year as the team’s new overseas player, while Shabnim and Chloe were retained. Last season, Shabnim Ismail bowled the fastest delivery ever recorded in women’s cricket, clocking 132.1km/h and also notched up the most number of dot balls (97) last season in the WPL.

The inaugural edition's champions Mumbai Indians will commence their campaign in the WPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals in Vadodara on February 15. The upcoming edition of the women’s T20 League will be played across four venues – Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai.

The WPL 2025 will commence on February 14, when Gujarat Giants (GG) square off against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Vadodara.

Vadodara will host a total of six matches before the action shifts to Bengaluru, where Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will play their first home game against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 21.

The caravan will then move to Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, as it makes its debut as a WPL venue by playing host to four games. Alyssa Healy-led UPW will be playing three matches against GG, MI, and RCB at their home ground on March 3, 6, and 8, respectively.

The final leg of WPL 2025 will be held at the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will conclude the league stage with back-to-back home games against GG and RCB on March 10 and 11, respectively.

Brabourne will also host the eliminator between second and third-placed teams on March 13. It is followed by the title clash scheduled to be held on March 15.