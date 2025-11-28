WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma Top Buy as UP Warriorz Lead Major Signings

The WPL 2026 mega auction took place in Delhi on Thursday.

All five teams completed their squads.

The auction had big surprises and strong bids.

Big Shock: Alyssa Healy Unsold

The biggest surprise was Alyssa Healy going unsold.

Many thought she would be the top pick.

Seven of the eight marquee players were sold to different teams.

Deepti Sharma Becomes Top Buy

Deepti Sharma was the most expensive player.

UP Warriorz used the RTM card to buy her for Rs 3.20 crore.

This was the highest bid of the auction.

Major Signings

Amelia Kerr went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore.

Sophie Devine was picked by Gujarat Giants for Rs 2 crore.

Meg Lanning joined UP Warriorz for Rs 1.90 crore.

UP Warriorz had a purse of Rs 14.5 crore and used it well.

They also kept Sophie Ecclestone for Rs 85 lakh.

Other Important Buys

Delhi Capitals bought Laura Wolvaardt for Rs 1.10 crore.

Gujarat Giants signed Renuka Singh for Rs 60 lakh.

Delhi also added Sneh Rana and Sree Charani to their squad.

Unsold Players

Some big names did not get picked.

This includes Alyssa Healy, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, and Alana King.

Fans and analysts were surprised by this list.

Domestic Standouts

Two domestic players stood out:

Shikha Pandey was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.4 crore.

Georgia Wareham joined Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 crore.

Looking Ahead

All teams now have balanced squads.

They have a mix of star players and young talent.

Teams will begin preparing for the WPL 2026 season.