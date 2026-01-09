WPL 2026: It’s been really fun and I’m just excited for the first game, says Lauren Bell

England pacer Lauren Bell said the build-up to 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) after joining 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been a lot of fun, adding that she’s just excited to turn out in the first game against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium.

Bell, who was picked up at the auction by RCB, was previously signed by UP Warriorz (UPW) for 2023 and 2024 season, though she pulled out of the later edition. “It’s definitely been different. Different franchise and obviously RCB are pretty massive.”

“It’s been a crazy few days since I landed … trying to meet everyone and learn names and learn everything. It’s been really fun and I’m just excited for the first game tonight,” Lauren told broadcasters ahead of the match.

The 23-year-old said she was settling into the RCB environment quickly, and even shared a light-hearted moment with teammate Georgia Wareham at a café where the pair tried their hand at making coffees. “It’s a surprise for me. I didn’t know what to expect. I think you don’t want to go into an auction with any expectations. I was obviously buzzing.

“It’s an amazing franchise that want me. We went to the cafe today and Georgia backed herself as a barista, so they very kindly let us use the machine and make our own coffees. We’ve got a pretty good setup,” she said.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Mumbai Indians’ seam-bowling all-rounder, said the franchise’s success is down to the environment they have created in the set-up. “I guess it comes down to the team. It might sound obvious, but different people stood up at different times. The environment we’ve created over the last three years has been really special.

“Everyone backs each other, and in those key moments, someone always finds a way to step up. I think so. Not knowing too much on the sidelines, especially during the auction, that was probably the plan. Why change something that’s worked so well for us in this competition? We’ve also made some really good additions, so we’re excited to get the season started tonight.

“Looking forward to it. I’d love to replicate that kind of season (won both the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and the Orange Cap award in the 2025 season), but when I’m at my best, I’m just taking each ball as it comes and staying in the moment. I won’t think too much about last year too much, just try to stay in my zone and perform the same way,” she said.

Nat’s entry video also made huge waves and she said it was a fun experience. “I’d be lying if I said that was me, unfortunately! I did get a fright, my brother even asked if it was AI, which I don’t think it was. I’m pretty sure it was a body double. It would’ve been great fun to ride around Mumbai on a motorbike, but I’m not sure team management would’ve been too happy about that.”