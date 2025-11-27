WPL 2026 Mega Auction: 276 Players, 73 Slots and ₹41.10 Crore Up for Bidding
The WPL 2026 mega auction begins in Delhi with 276 players competing for 73 spots.
The WPL is hosting its first mega auction today in Delhi.
A total of 276 players will go under the hammer for 73 slots.
Teams have ₹41.10 crore to spend ahead of the 2026 season.
Players in the Auction Pool
There were originally 277 players, but Jess Jonassen withdrew due to injury.
The final list includes 82 overseas players and 194 Indian players.
Build-Up From the Venue
Our reporter Daya Sagar says teams have reached the JW Marriott in Aerocity, Delhi.
Owners, coaching staff and broadcasters are already at the venue.
Pre-auction interviews have started, and excitement is high.
This auction comes soon after India’s Women’s World Cup win.
Focus Areas for Teams
Experts are analysing what each team needs before bidding begins.
Sruthi Ravindranath explains squad gaps and target players for each franchise.
Shashank Kishore highlights Indian players who could surprise everyone with big bids.
WPL’s Journey So Far
The Women’s Premier League began three years ago.
Mumbai Indians have won two titles, and Delhi Capitals finished runners-up both times.
With five teams and rising interest, the league has grown quickly.
Current Squad Retentions
Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad
Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney
Mumbai Indians: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini
RCB: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry
UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat
What’s Next?
Teams will now rebuild their squads for the WPL 2026 season, starting in early January.
The mega auction marks the start of a new chapter for the league.
