WPL 2026: Warriorz elect to bowl against Giants as Lanning eyes change of fortune with new franchise

Navi Mumbai: UP Warriorz (UPW), under the captaincy of new skipper Meg Lanning, won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Giants (GG), who are being led by her compatriot Ashleigh Gardner, in the second match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

The tournament commenced on Friday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinching a thrilling victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), with the latter team set to play their next match in less than 24 hours, on Saturday against Delhi Capitals in the second game of the first double-header of WPL 2026.

UP Warriors and Gujarat Giants have faced each other six times before, with both teams winning three matches each.

On winning the toss, Lanning said this is a good chance to get out there and get some early wickets, adding that there has been some really good energy from the youngsters. She mentioned that the team has six bowlers and ‘some real experience in there.’ Lanning, a legend of the game, had led Delhi Capitals to three successive finals in the WPL so far.

Gardner said she, too, would have bowled first, but was happy to bat first as well. “Really tricky to put 18 players into 11 spots,” she said, while reckoning that this is the most experienced squad the team has had so far.

The Aussie all-rounder mentioned her experience of playing extensive cricket in India and at this venue, especially when reflecting on last night's events and the conditions.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Giants: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Skhikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud.